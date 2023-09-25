CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CME traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.20. 128,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,626. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.