Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

