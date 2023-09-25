Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $139.62. The stock had a trading volume of 859,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,413. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.41.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

