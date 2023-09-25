Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,076 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

T stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,727,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,822,695. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

