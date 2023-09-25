Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Boeing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,477. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.79.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

