Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.
Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.10. 2,057,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,230. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.