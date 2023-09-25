Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.10. 2,057,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,230. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.