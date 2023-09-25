Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

