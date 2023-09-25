Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is Renaissance Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,764 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises about 2.7% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $70.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.95) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $550,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,142 shares of company stock worth $25,352,699. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.