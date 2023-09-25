Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after buying an additional 2,465,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.52. 88,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

