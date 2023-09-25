Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. 3,976,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,649,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

