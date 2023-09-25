Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Acquires $99,701.70 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,466.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Community Bank System Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CBU traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 71,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,567. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $65.93.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.63 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 22.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

