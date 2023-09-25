Compound 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29.07 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $40.78 or 0.00156164 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $319.30 million and $29.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00052061 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026729 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003834 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,829,249 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,829,109.41698401 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.62961829 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 408 active market(s) with $23,065,657.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.