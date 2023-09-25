Connective Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Hess accounts for 2.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hess by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Hess by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Hess by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Hess by 314.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 278,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Trading Down 0.1 %

HES stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $165.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.12.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

