Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $635,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Shares of TWST opened at $20.34 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 88.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.09%. The firm's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

