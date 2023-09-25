Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,502 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $549.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.53 and its 200-day moving average is $448.02. The company has a market cap of $521.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $304.88 and a 52-week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

