Connective Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 78,000 ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. ImmunoGen accounts for 3.6% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

IMGN stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 96.02%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,422,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,545,081 shares of company stock valued at $25,378,783. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

