Connective Portfolio Management LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.2% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. HSBC started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

