Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes $483,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 945,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,901,231. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -118.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.