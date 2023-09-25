Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Boston Properties makes up 2.5% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 801.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,923,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,077,000 after buying an additional 1,709,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boston Properties by 527.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,453,000 after acquiring an additional 691,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

