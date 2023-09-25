Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ED. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.93.

Shares of ED opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.60.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

