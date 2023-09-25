Core Wealth Management Inc. Has $47.07 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,019,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 23.9% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Core Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $47,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 74,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.78 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.