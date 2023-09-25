Core Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Core Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,186,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,941,000 after buying an additional 1,908,929 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,755,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,076 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,194,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,346,000 after acquiring an additional 987,365 shares during the last quarter.

DFEM stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

