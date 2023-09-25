Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.
Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.
