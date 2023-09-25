Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $557.39. 378,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $553.71 and its 200-day moving average is $522.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a market capitalization of $246.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

