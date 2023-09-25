Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.42 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a market cap of $4.42 million and $6,630.37 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,683,074 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.