Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Up 3.2%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.47. Approximately 125,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 558,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 109,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 94,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

