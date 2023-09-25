Critical Survey: DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) & Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH)

DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) and Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DNA Brands and Barfresh Food Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNA Brands N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -0.03 Barfresh Food Group $9.16 million 2.55 -$6.22 million ($0.49) -3.65

DNA Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barfresh Food Group. Barfresh Food Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNA Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.3% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Barfresh Food Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DNA Brands and Barfresh Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNA Brands N/A N/A N/A Barfresh Food Group -83.88% -218.56% -113.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DNA Brands and Barfresh Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNA Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Barfresh Food Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Barfresh Food Group has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.33%. Given Barfresh Food Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barfresh Food Group is more favorable than DNA Brands.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc. provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc. also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

