CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.54.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day moving average is $144.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of -396.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $181.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

