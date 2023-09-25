CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.51, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $181.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at $17,067,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

