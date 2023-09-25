CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,135,927. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

