CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.52.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Czech National Bank raised its stake in CSX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,994,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,588 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

