D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned about 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $42,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.19.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DHI opened at $108.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

