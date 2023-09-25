D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources makes up 6.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned 0.36% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $235.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.86 and a 52-week high of $251.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.61.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. The firm had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 26.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. TD Cowen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

