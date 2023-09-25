D. Scott Neal Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWR stock opened at $69.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

