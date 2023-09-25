D. Scott Neal Inc. Purchases New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,000. KLA comprises 6.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 185.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $451.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.08. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $520.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.11.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

