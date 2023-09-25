D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 11,134 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 2.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.35 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

