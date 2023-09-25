Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after buying an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $248.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.20. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $283.63. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

