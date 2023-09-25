DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 1.9 %
DTEA stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
