DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $10.11 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00246425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014363 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

