Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.3% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DAL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

