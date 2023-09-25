Denver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 20,712 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,990 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,066,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

