Denver Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,839 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 329,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 159,745 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,431,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $45.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

