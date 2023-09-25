Denver Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $51.56 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.256 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.