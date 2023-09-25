Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 417,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 78,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 72,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 72,310 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 231,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.70 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

