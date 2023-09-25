Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $18.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

