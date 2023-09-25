Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $236,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $248.43 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.16 and a 200-day moving average of $254.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

