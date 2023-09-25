Denver Wealth Management Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 421,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

DIVO stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

