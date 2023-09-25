Dero (DERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,668.47

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Dero has a market cap of $35.61 million and $7,668.47 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00009717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,332.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00245605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.55 or 0.00803355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00550087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00057947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00117036 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,914,582 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

