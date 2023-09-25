Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $61.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company had revenue of $327.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

