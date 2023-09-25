Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) to Issue $0.05 Interim Dividend

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile
